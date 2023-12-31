Kiritimati, in the Kiribati archipelago, in Oceania, is the first country in the world to celebrate New Year's Eve. In fact, 2024 began at 11am (in Italy) for the atoll which is part of a group of islands that has 3 time zones.

Then, at 12pm, 2023 will end in New Zealand, then on the east coast of Australia, at 2pm. At 4pm it will be the turn of Japan and South Korea. India and Sri Lanka will celebrate the start of the new year at 7.30pm.

Brazil and Argentina will toast after Italy, at 4am, while the US East Coast will celebrate at 6am tomorrow. Last to say goodbye to 2023 is Baker Island, in the central Pacific Ocean, at 1pm on January 2nd.