New Year's Eve dinner 2024 in the Cannavacciuolo restaurant, how much does the menu cost

Also for New Year's Eve 2024, chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo proposes a dinner to be enjoyed in his restaurant, located in the exclusive location of Villa Crespi, on Lake Orta, in Piedmont: but how much does New Year's Eve dinner cost? And what does the menu include?

The menu

Chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo, also known for being the judge of the program Masterchefa role he has held for several years now, offers four appetizers for his New Year's Eve dinner: Chef's Stuzzichino, Oyster, caviar, radish granita, buttermilk, Sicilian Scampi alla pizzaiola and octopus water and, finally, Celeriac, garlic black and passion fruit.

We continue with two first courses: Gragnano linguine, calamari, rye bread sauce and Carnaroli rice, butter, sage and smoked herring.

Then there is room for the second courses consisting of mulled sea bass, beetroot and turnip and beef Testacoda. After a pre-dessert, the dinner ends with Dessert Villa Crespi and Small pastries, babà and lobster tails.

How much does Antonino Cannavacciuolo's dinner cost

But how much does the 2024 New Year's Eve dinner cost in Antonino Cannavacciuolo's restaurant? The formula proposed by the Neapolitan chef's restaurant costs 450 euros per person, drinks not included.