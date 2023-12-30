As per tradition, in the main Italian cities and squares we will await the arrival of the new year with great live music. There are several concerts scheduled for New Year's Eve to toast 2024. In Rome the appointment is at the Circus Maximus for the show by Blanco, Lazza and Francesca Michielin. After the midnight toast, the party will continue with a special DJ set by Dimensione Suono Roma, to dance until dawn. In contrast, Milan where there will be no big concert.

This year the Rai New Year arrives in Calabria, in Crotone. Many artists will take turns on the stage in Piazza Pitagora. Live on Rai 1 hosted by Amadeus. Among the singers in the lineup are Annalisa, Paola and Chiara, i Ricchi e Poveri, Il Volo, Sangiovanni, Nino Frassica, Cristiano Malgioglio, Dargen D'Amico and Maninni. Canale 5 responds with New Year's Eve in music hosted live by Federica Panicucci from Piazza De Ferrari. In the cast we find Al Bano, Orietta Berti, Articolo 31, Rocco Hunt, Iva Zanicchi, Fausto Leali, MicheleBravi, Mietta, Luigi Strangis, Matteo Romano, Gemelli Diversi, Ivana Spagna, Gaia, Sophie and The Giants, Enrico Nigiotti, Big Boy, Paolo Meneguzzi, Leo Gassman, Berna, Federica, Wax, with the special participation of the entire Amici school.

Diodato arrives in Florence for New Year's Eve in Piazza della Signoria, guest with a selection of songs from an evening of music and entertainment including opera, magic and singing. Not to be missed is Marco Mengoni's limited-numbered concert in Cagliari. Many big names will be present in Sardinia, such as Mahmood in Castelsardo, Ligabue in Alghero and the Renga-Nek couple in Sassari. Double event for December 31st in Olbia: it will host Zucchero's concert to close 2023 and Salmo's DJ set to open 2024. Noemi will be in the square in Nuoro.

From one island to another, in Palermo we will dance with Elodie. In Bari three great protagonists of the Italian music scene: Coez, Frah Quintale and Ermal Meta. Giorgia will perform in Cosenza. In Naples the Kolors, Arisa and Avitabile. New Year's Eve 2024 will be celebrated in Avellino with Antonello Venditti's concert. And again Madame in Mantua, Max Gazzè in Vicenza, Gabbani in Padua. To close, Irama will be in Caltanissetta.