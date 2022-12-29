Where will they celebrate the New Year’s the VIPs? It was revealed by the weekly Who who wanted to anticipate the programs of popular faces from the entertainment world by revealing a preview of where, how and with whom they will spend the 31st and New Year’s Day.

For Mara Venier it will be an end of the year to be divided between family and work given that Sunday In will be broadcast regularly. “I go on the air on January 1st: my idea is to have a dinner with my friends. We wait for midnight, have a drink, enjoy the fireworks that blaze above the Dome. I wasn’t sure I could do it, because I had Covid: however I became negative on December 24th. Nicola had just returned from Santo Domingo and he was black… Anyway, it’s my turn to cook. But I like it, I’ll do it for a few dear friends: I’ll make cotechino and a nice baked pasta. It will all be very, very simple” – her words.

Source: Instagram

Maria DeFilippi instead he is more traditionalist and spend the holidays in his country house outside Rome together with loved ones. Carlo Conti instead will opt for the mountains. “On New Year’s Eve I’ve always worked, first as a deejay and then as a conductor. But for a few years now, since my son Matteo has been here, I’ve decided to dedicate more time to my family and this also applies to the holidays. I will go to the mountains, in Trentino, with my wife Francesca, our son and a group of friends. Leonardo Pieraccioni will also be there”.

For Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez instead a working December 31st with the show in Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples. “By the end of the year and the beginning of the new year we will be in Naples, at Stefano’s house. We will spend New Year’s Eve in Piazza del Plebiscito, for a beautiful popular festival in the name of Neapolitan identity. It will practically be a family party, we will feel at home” – said the Argentine showgirl.

For Federico Pellegrini this will be the first New Year’s Eve as a wife and she will obviously celebrate it with her husband Matteo Giunta.

“After doing Beijing Express, which messed up our plans a bit, after finding the perfect accommodation for our puppies, after all the gifts bought up to the last minute, including December 24th, after the Christmas Eve dinner and the Christmas lunch with the family – indeed, with families – after finding a precise agreement on where (the when seemed like a mirage, but I think we incredibly managed it), after so much, if not after all, Matteo and I we will finally have our little honeymoon in the heat!!” – revealed Federica.