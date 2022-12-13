The wounds caused by New Year’s barrels? They can be “comparable to those of war mines or a hand grenade“. This is the warning launched by Giorgio Pivato, head of the Operational Unit of Hand Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery of the Irccs Humanitas, who has treated many hands and fingers devastated by explosions of firecrackers and fireworks and every year sees Incidents of this type are on the increase as the Christmas holidays get underway, and in particular in the days from before to after New Year’s Eve.The first cases have already ended up in the headlines, from the north to the south of the peninsula. this the specialist warns: “These are not minor injuries, but high-energy explosive traumas that can cause very serious injuries to all hand structures“. Wounds that mark for life.

And the most frequent victims are obviously “children and adolescents”. The most serious episodes “are mostly there consequence of the thoughtless use of illegal pyrotechnic products“, explains Pivato. “The hands and fingers, in addition to the face, are the parts most exposed to firecracker explosions and, therefore, are also the most at risk of accidents that can leave disabling and permanent results. The injuries that these firecrackers produce on bones, tendons and ligaments are comparable to those of war mines or a hand grenade”, reiterates the expert who explains how to behave in the event of such an accident and also offers five ‘save hands’ tips ‘.

What to do if a firecracker explodes in your hand? The explosion “generates a blast wound associated with burn injuries that cannot be treated with ‘gauze and plaster’ – specifies the surgeon – The first thing to do is to apply a lace (a strap, a shoelace) upstream of the tissue laceration in order to slow down the bleeding, and run immediately to the nearest emergency room or call for help to be accompanied to a center specialized in the treatment of hand pathologies. Do not apply any type of tissue to the laceration to avoid fiber residue, keep the limb elevated and do not remove the tourniquet until ambulance or emergency room personnel arrive.”

The damage such explosions do can have a dramatic impact, Pivato says. “In the best case – he warns – the explosion could have involved a finger or a phalanx (a portion of a finger), which will still require reconstruction with microsurgery. In the worst case, however, the damage could be such as to require the amputation of the fingers or hand, sometimes even the wrist due to the impossibility of a primary reconstruction.The loss of a segment of the hand or of the whole hand is an event that dramatically affects the performance of one’s daily activities , work, hobbies or sports, and leaves permanent results in most cases”. These cases of serious blast injuries are “still too frequent”, highlights the specialist. “There is no alternative to surgery and the patient is a candidate for a prosthesis.”

Pivato’s thoughts go in particular to the little ones. And for this reason the surgeon launches an “appeal to parents, to explain to their children and teenagers what are the risks they run from the improper use or purchase of illegal barrels. If the majority of injuries from barrels and fires artifice occur in the night between December 31st and January 1st, however it is in the days following the New Year that the trauma in children due to the collection of firecrackers left on the ground unexploded“.

Finally Pivato lists 5 golden rules to protect the future of your limbs, “hands-saving tips” to always keep in mind:

– Do not buy explosive material from unauthorized dealers and do not use home-made bombs: there are no ‘safe’ barrels; even those CE certified, which can be freely sold, must necessarily show the product certification, the category it belongs to, what is the safety distance, and the method of use on the packaging.

– Always remain vigilant when using any type of firecracker: once the fuse is lit, throw the firecracker in a safe direction (never towards other people, never from balconies or windows) and move away quickly. Do not hold the firecracker in your hand as nothing can protect your limbs from the effects of the explosion.

– Read the labels: firecrackers should always be lit away from houses, cars and other flammable objects. Never light them inside containers of any kind because the explosion could generate dangerous splinters for yourself and for the people around.

– Never approach a firecracker that has not exploded: above all, never handle it, pick it up or try to relight it. If a firework doesn’t light right away, don’t try again, throw it away.

– The use of firecrackers and barrels, if you really can’t do without them, would always be recommended in the presence of an adult aware of the risks.

But among all the helpful recommendations, it is in conclusion the message, “the one that saves your hands is the simplest: we stay away from firecrackers, we avoid setting them off and get close to whoever is using them. They’re not games.”