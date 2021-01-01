W.hurry in China the corona pandemic is under control and there are hardly any infections, the new year in the People’s Republic has started without major restrictions. However, New Year’s Eve is not a particularly important holiday for the Chinese either.

According to their traditional lunar calendar, the new year doesn’t start until February. Only then does a great wave of travel begin, in which hundreds of millions move through the country to visit their families. Only then is there a really big party. Nevertheless, fireworks were set off in some cities at midnight on Friday. One was also planned in Wuhan, the city of the corona outbreak. There the people with face masks stood close together. An image that is unusual in these times.

Waiting for the new year in Wuhan, China Source: AFP / NOEL CELIS

New Zealand has welcomed the New Year with a number of major music festivals and fireworks shows. The island nation in the South Pacific has not recorded any local corona cases for more than a month. Therefore, the events could take place without restrictions on the number of visitors or other corona-related restrictions.

With live music into the new year in Christchurch, New Zealand Source: AP / Ernest Kung

In Australia Instead of the usual big New Year’s Eve celebration on Sydney Harbor with one million visitors this year, there was only a seven-minute show – almost without an audience.

The area around the harbor was cordoned off and popular parks were closed. From outside, only those who had a reservation in a restaurant or were one of five permitted guests of a local resident were allowed into central Sydney. Some restaurants at the port charged up to 1690 Australian dollars (1050 euros) per guest, as the newspaper “The Daily Telegraph” reported.

In the second largest Australian city of Melbourne, where several new infections had been reported for the first time in weeks, the fireworks display was canceled this year.

Fireworks, yes, but almost without an audience: Sydney, Australia Source: via REUTERS

In Taiwan, which has reported only seven deaths and 700 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, the usual fireworks display also took place next to the tall Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Exuberant partying in Taipei, Taiwan Source: AFP / SAM YEH

In Japan New Year’s Eve was celebrated quietly this year. Because of a new record number of new corona infections in Tokyo, Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents: “Please spend the New Year with your family and stay at home.”

Police officers in Tokyo. Their signs say “No countdown event for today” Source: dpa / Kiichiro Sato

Dubai has welcomed the New Year with colorful fireworks and a laser show on the tallest building in the world. After the traditional digital countdown on the illuminated facade of the 828 meter high Burj Khalifa in the largest city in United Arab Emirates (UAE) the skyline was lit up in a frenzy of colors at midnight. With the words “Commitment”, “Courage” and “Solidarity” as well as “Thanks to our heroes”, a laser show thanked all those who were involved in medical care and otherwise in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in 2020.

The entire show lasted around eight minutes. Otherwise more than a million spectators watch the spectacle on site. This year there were only a few spectators on reserved seats in nearby restaurants.

Fireworks at the 828 meter high Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Source: REUTERS

Under the impression of high corona death rates Russia started the new year. In the capital, Moscow, the traditional fireworks display near the Kremlin took place at midnight. Otherwise, New Year’s Eve in Europe’s largest city was marked by Corona restrictions: bars and restaurants had been closed since 11 p.m., as were ice rinks. Security forces should prevent large crowds from pouring into Red Square. Mayor Sergej Sobyanin had urged the Muscovites to celebrate the popular New Year festival this year with close family members.

Fireworks in Moscow, Russia Source: REUTERS

“Welcome 2021”: Germany has also started the new year

Because of the corona pandemic, the turn of the year was much quieter than usual in many places. In Berlin, firecrackers could be heard clearly, although the sale of fireworks was prohibited. According to the police, the evening has been unusually calm so far. The largest New Year’s Eve celebration in Germany and the fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate had been canceled. Because of the virus, private celebrations were only allowed on a small scale in Germany.

The Straße des 17. Juni is closed on New Year’s Eve from the Brandenburg Gate to the Victory Column Source: dpa / Christophe Gateau

ZDF broadcast its traditional New Year’s Eve show live from the Brandenburg Gate, but without an audience on site. TV viewers could apply to be shown on video in the program. In the show program Álvaro Soler, Vicky Leandros and Jürgen Drews appeared with their daughter Joelina. At midnight, Beethoven’s ninth sounded.

Scandinavia welcomes the new year

In parallel with the Germans, the approximately 21 million Scandinavians in Denmark, Norway and Sweden also welcomed the New Year. As in the Federal Republic of Germany, there were also corona restrictions on New Year’s Eve, including a limit on participants for meetings.

Fireworks were generally not prohibited, as was shown in the sky over the Danish capital Copenhagen. There and elsewhere near Germany’s northernmost neighbors, many Danes stood on a chair, table or sofa a few moments before midnight in order to jump back down on time for the New Year – according to old Danish superstitions, this should bring good luck in the new year. In advance, however, the government had urgently asked to celebrate the New Year with as few people as possible. The sale of alcohol was banned in Denmark on New Year’s Eve, as in other parts of Scandinavia.

The Copenhagen City Hall Square – actually one of the central meeting places for many Danish capital city residents on New Year’s Eve – had been cordoned off in advance due to corona. Elsewhere in Northern Europe, too, the pandemic marked the farewell to the Corona year 2020: In the Norwegian capital Oslo, the big fireworks were canceled as well as in Helsinki and other cities in Finland, where people could already greet the New Year an hour before.

In Sweden, Stockholm has canceled its official New Year celebration. The televised fireworks in the Skansen open-air museum were to be set off, but this time without an audience on site. In the early evening, the country’s 13 cathedrals had rung for ten minutes – primarily not to welcome the New Year, but to commemorate the more than 8,700 people who died in Sweden in 2020 in connection with a corona infection .

Greeks defy Corona with more fireworks than ever

In Greece, the turn of the year was celebrated nationwide with huge fireworks – there was far more roaring than before. Greek media reported “one of the most spectacular pyrotechnic shows of all time”. Fireworks on New Year’s Eve are by no means as common in Greece as in Germany. Traditionally the Greeks play cards on New Year’s Eve.

But because there was a Corona exit ban this year, cities, communities and districts outbid each other in terms of pyrotechnics. In the greater Athens area and in Piraeus in particular, huge fireworks rose into the sky, chasing people from balconies and roof terraces.

Athens: Fireworks illuminate the Acropolis Source: dpa / Uncredited

State television (ERT) put people in the mood for the New Year with the hope of an end to the pandemic: It showed an emotionally charged short film about a young man and a young woman who are conquering the streets of their deserted city together. In addition, the music of the world-famous Greek musician and composer Mikis Theodorakis for the film “Beautiful City” (Greek: Omorfi Poli) played. “Together we will do it,” said Athens mayor Kostas Bakogiannis on state television.

France welcomes the New Year with video music shows instead of fireworks

While the famous Parisian fireworks had to be canceled this year due to the corona pandemic, France’s electronics lovers got their money’s worth this New Year’s Eve. Two big names staged online shows on Friday night against the backdrop of Parisian landmarks. Electropop pioneer Jean Michel Jarre (72) ushered in the new year in a virtual Notre-Dame. Star DJ David Guetta (53) delighted his fans with a recorded music show in front of the Louvre.

At the turn of the year, there is a curfew in France between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. More than 100,000 emergency personnel checked, among other things, compliance with the hygiene rules. Only a few people were allowed to meet in private rooms – according to government recommendations, a maximum of six adults. As the French news agency AFP reported, some cars burned again on New Year’s Eve in Strasbourg. There were therefore individual arrests.

Corona New Year’s Eve in Italy with sad reviews

Italy passed the Corona year on a small scale with a night curfew. Music festivals were mostly on television and the internet. The capital Rome issued a fireworks ban at short notice, which applies in the metropolis until January 6th. Violations can result in fines of up to 500 euros. Because the government banned real New Year’s Eve parties for health protection, many cities organized internet events with Italian music stars. In Rome, among other things, rock star Gianna Nannini was popular.

The whole country from Bolzano and Venice in the north to Palermo in Sicily had been declared a red zone with strong corona restrictions for several days since Thursday. Between 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. on New Year’s morning, the 60 million citizens were even banned from going out – with only a few exceptions. People were allowed to invite a maximum of two adult guests from another household to the New Year’s Eve dinner.

In the city of Bergamo, which had a particularly high number of deaths in the first Corona wave in spring, some did not feel like celebrating. However, those responsible there organized a special event with TV recording to symbolically burn the corona virus – or rather the whole of 2020 – as it was called.

On Thursday, the authorities in the Mediterranean country counted around 23,500 new corona infections within 24 hours. Since February, more than 2.1 million people were officially infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In addition, the country officially registered around 75,000 corona deaths so far.