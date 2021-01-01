I.In the hope of an end to the corona pandemic, millions of people in Europe have welcomed the year 2021. In Germany many streets looked like they had been swept empty, there were fewer people on the road than usual on New Year’s Eve. Despite the ban on sale, there was bang. Fireworks also shone in the sky. Larger incidents were initially not reported.

The largest New Year’s Eve party in Germany and the fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin had been canceled. Private celebrations were only allowed on a small scale nationwide. In Germany, there is a lockdown for the second time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. There was a general ban on selling fireworks before New Year’s Eve. The main aim was to relieve the hospitals of additional patients.

ZDF broadcast its traditional New Year’s Eve show live from the Brandenburg Gate, but without an audience on site, the applause came from the tape. TV viewers could apply to be shown on video in the program “Willkommen 2021”. In the show program Álvaro Soler, Vicky Leandros and Jürgen Drews appeared with their daughter Joelina. Thomas Gottschalk greeted me from Baden-Baden via video switch.

Berlin is “unusually quiet” despite loud bullying

Many firecrackers and rockets popped off in Berlin in the evening hours. The accident hospital tweeted about 8 p.m. from the first patient with “# Böllerschmerz”. More reports of injuries followed. But in the assessment of the police that it was unusually quiet, nothing changed after midnight: “The situation cannot be compared with previous years,” said police spokeswoman Patricia Brämer. “We would like to thank the many Berliners who have adhered to the regulations.” Still, the police had plenty to do. In many places the officials had to break up smaller groups of people again and again. More than 80 people were temporarily detained by the police for violating the Infection Protection Act, a spokesman said. At least three officers were slightly injured in action, but were able to continue the service.

Most Berliners celebrated the New Year in a small group. The measures met with understanding from many. Some, like 49-year-old Stefan, who was walking with a friend in Neukölln, even thought it was “very good that there is less shooting”. Two 25-year-old women were also able to “fully understand” the ban, but were also a little happy about the civil disobedience they saw on the street.

Toast by video conference

And how else was celebrated in Germany? Tends to be calm. “No comparison with previous years,” said a police spokesman in Mainz. Düsseldorf city center, where firecrackers were prohibited, was deserted until shortly before midnight. From Hamburg it was said by the location service that officials had occasionally collected fireworks, but the streets were initially very empty.

So it was a bit like the TV New Year’s Eve classic “Dinner for One”, where two people and friends who are not even there get drunk. Some cooked fondue for two, others ordered the gourmet menu from the restaurant to take home or met the family in a champagne mood for a video conference.

In many countries around the world, New Year’s Eve celebrations were more cautious than usual due to the corona pandemic. In Italy and France there were nightly curfews. Many parties and fireworks have been canceled, including festivities in Amsterdam, London and Rio de Janeiro.









Photo gallery



New Years Eve 2020

:



Worldwide New Year celebrations under Corona conditions





In the Italian city of Bergamo, which had a particularly large number of deaths in the first Corona wave in spring, some did not feel like celebrating. However, those responsible there organized a special event with TV recording to symbolically burn the corona virus – or rather the whole of 2020 – as it was called.