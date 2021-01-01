There has been a night curfew in Mumbai for the past one week, but drug mafias were hoping to make a big buck from the drugs for New Year’s parties. Because of this, when the drug smugglers started patrolling the streets in search of customers, the Mumbai Police tried to track them down. Meanwhile, Bandra Anti Narcotics Cell was successful in seizing cocaine worth Rs 51 lakh on Thursday night.DCP Datta Nalawade said that his team has arrested foreign national Honore Gahi in a case. Senior Inspector Anil Wadhwane got suspicious when Honore was speeding around the Nano car at a hostel in Vakola at night. When he asked the person driving the car to stop, he panicked. To this, Wadhwane asked, “Why are you so upset?” He could not answer this Later when the Nano was searched, 204 grams of cocaine was found in it.

According to Anil Wadhwane, the passport of the accused has also been confiscated by the police. His visa has expired. Despite this, he stayed in Mumbai doing drugs business. Police is now taking out the CDR of his mobile, to find out who used to take drugs from him. Investigations have revealed that he changed the address of his stay at intervals of few days. He did not keep anyone else with him in this business, so that his whereabouts would not be known when the other was caught. He never used public transport. That is why he had bought the Nano car so that he could reach the customers easily, but it was always difficult for the investigating agencies to reach him.