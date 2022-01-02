This Saturday, New Year’s Day, 804 new cases of Covid were registered in the Region of Murcia. It is a notable drop, after several days detecting around 3,000 infections per day, although we will have to wait to confirm if the evolution of the pandemic is really stabilizing or is it a logical consequence of a smaller number of tests carried out at the be weekend.

Of the 804 positives, 286 correspond to Murcia, 139 to Cartagena, 45 to Alcantarilla, 43 to Lorca, 32 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 19 to Puerto Lumbreras, 16 to Yecla, 15 to Alhama de Murcia, 15 to Fuente Álamo, 14 to Jumilla, 13 to Torre Pacheco, 12 to Águilas, 11 to Molina de Segura, 10 to Mula and 10 to La Unión. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

We must also regret, one more day, two new deaths due to Covid. They are two 99-year-old men, belonging to the Cartagena and Northwest Health areas.