New Year's celebrations, dramatic episodes in Campania

An 11-year-old boy lost the use of one eye after a firecracker exploded in Alfano nel Cilento, in the province of Salerno. The child was in a park when he was overwhelmed by the explosion of one of the fireworks he was holding in his hands. The blast seriously injured his right eye, from which according to the doctors cited by Repubblica he will no longer be able to see. The child was urgently admitted to the San Luca di Vallo della Lucania hospital, where doctors attempted a delicate surgical operation. The operation managed to save the integrity of the child's eye, but not his sight which would have been permanently lost. A 47-year-old woman was hit in the abdomen by a stray bullet. It happened in Naples, in the Forcella district. The woman is in serious condition at Pellegrini hospital. The incident occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations.

