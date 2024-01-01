New Year's celebrations, dramatic episodes in Campania

TO Naples beyond 40 injured during the celebrations on the night of New Year 2024. There are serious injuries from stray bullets, cars on fire from firecrackers exploding in the street. Among the victims were also very young children. Two women were hit by stray bullets while they were at home with relatives and friends: one to the head, very serious at Cardarelli, she later died. In Caserta a 26 year old was hit by a bullet to the temple and it is serious. While two 17 year olds from Giugliano in Campania, in the province of Naples, they remained seriously ill burned: one is in life threatening.

Yet another dramatic outcome due to the New Year's celebrations. A 11 year old child he lost the use of one eye afterwards the explosion of a firecracker in Alfano nel Cilento, in the province of Salerno. The child was in a park when he was overwhelmed by the explosion of one of the fireworks he was holding in his hands. The blast seriously injured his right eye, which according to doctors cited by Repubblica he will no longer be able to see. The child was urgently admitted to the San Luca di Vallo della Lucania hospital, where doctors attempted a delicate surgical operation. The operation was successful to save the integrity of the eye of the child, but not the sight which would be permanently lost. A 47-year-old woman was hit in the abdomen by a stray bullet. It happened to Naplesin the neighborhood Fork. The woman is in serious condition at the Pellegrini hospital. The incident occurred during the celebrations of New Year's.

