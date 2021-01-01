On New Year’s Eve, the Chancellor finds touching words and shows her attitude. Only: She talks little about politics, but her politics made the crisis more difficult.

BERLIN taz | Touching words found the Chancellor in her last New Year’s address. The coronavirus hits “us where we are most human: in close contact, in a hug, in conversation, while celebrating,” said Angela Merkel. It expresses what is probably preoccupying everyone in addition to the existential worries or the work overload: the lack of proximity. The pandemic “was and is a political, social, economic task of the century,” she said.

She is right. The temptation is great to just follow her with a nod. She finds words of sympathy for those who have lost loved ones. She shows attitude and gives the corona harmless: one inside: Conspiracy theories are not “not only untrue and dangerous”, but also “cynical and cruel towards these people”. She thanks the doctors and nurses, the people who keep the country going, the disciplined citizens.

And it conjures up the “power of diversity”. The vaccine developers Uğur Sahin and Özlem Türeci told her that “people from 60 nations” work in their company Biontech. Knowing that Merkel’s era will end after the general election in September, one can hardly avoid being grateful to her for her calming words in the face of rampant right-wing populism.

Only: Merkel puts everything on a personal level, she lulls you with warm words. Does Germany’s most powerful politician also talk about politics? Yes, she’s talking about the billions in aid. But she doesn’t say a word about the pathetic, inhumane EU refugee policy.

The fact that nurses are working to the absolute limit of their abilities is partly due to their policy, which was already the case before the crisis. And the fact that the Bundeswehr “provides support everywhere” is only a result of the shortage of personnel. The workers at the cash registers, in the meat factories or in the daycare centers were not only now discovered as “systemically relevant”. Unions and left alliances have been chalking up the grievances in the industries for years. The maxim of profit made the crisis as difficult as possible. Anyone who wants to look to the New Year with hope must rely on a different, more social policy.