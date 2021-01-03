A secret drop-off point, police forces dispersed and a party that has managed to hold. The rave party which brought together around 2,500 people at New Year’s in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine) showed the state’s powerlessness to prevent this type of event in times of Covid-19. Why were the hundreds of vehicles, sometimes from very far away, not intercepted despite the restrictions linked to the epidemic? Explanations.

A place announced at the last minute

On New Year’s Eve, with 100,000 police and gendarmes mobilized, social networks are closely scrutinized by the security forces. “We had several possible drop-off points to take concomitantly” in Brittany and in the Pays de la Loire, explains the gendarmerie of Brittany. “The forces were distributed over these potential drop-off points, which explains why at one point, after the start of the curfew, there was a high concentration of vehicles on the site with an inevitably small number of forces from there. ‘order.”

The location of the gathering was not revealed until the last moment. “It was broadcast after 8 p.m., after the curfew started” and “the security forces recorded it at the same time as the potential participants”, according to the prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine and the Brittany region, which had banned the demonstration. “Jo”, one of the participants in the party, who came from Alsace, explains having reached, Thursday evening, at 7:30 pm, a meeting point in the parking lot of a shopping center, before the starting signal is given and that they be guided to Lieuron.

Gendarmes targeted by projectiles

The gendarmes tried to prohibit access to the site “but very quickly violent clashes” erupted, explains the prefecture. Too few in number, they were subjected to projectile jets. Three members of the security forces were slightly injured, a police vehicle was burnt. The choice is made of “disengage” so as not to risk “to degenerate the situation”, explains the gendarmerie.

“Strict control of the area” is then insured and, from 10 p.m. on Thursday, “no more vehicles entered the zone”, ensures the prefecture. Should he intervene at night? “The conditions of intervention at night are very difficult”, remind the state services. A meeting is called Place Beauvau Friday evening, reinforcements are sent on site.

A device difficult to spot upstream

On the organizational side, such an event only requires “basic techniques”, according to a source close to festive circles, quoted by AFP on condition of anonymity. “It is not super complicated to implement, unless you put in large means of surveillance which could cause serious damage, with general information infiltrated, which is not done, adds this source. It’s almost impossible. “, underlines this source.