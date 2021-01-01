“Tonight, we are not living a December 31st like the others. The year 2020 ends as it unfolded with efforts and restrictions. “While the French are experiencing, for the first time in peacetime, a New Year’s Eve under curfew, Emmanuel Macron has lent himself to the traditional exercise of televised wishes to the French.

A speech that wanted to be more peaceful and more “with a human face” than that of last year, devoted mainly to the question of pensions, which it was then out of the question to abandon. Abandoning his presidential office for a small reception table, the Head of State paid tribute, as a preamble, to the 64,000 victims of Covid-19 and their relatives.

“I am sincerely convinced that we made the right choices at the right times”, he continued, in an impetus that took more from the Coué method than from political acuity. Forgotten the lies of Agnes Buzyn, procrastination and changes of foot on the masks. Erased the contradictory signals for departures on vacation and cries of alarm from hospitals in burn-out. On the contrary, “our caregivers have held on and we have undertaken a profound transformation and historic investments for our health”, affirmed the President of the Republic, even though no structural reform requested by caregivers has been initiated and that the number of resuscitation beds, the nerve of the “war” against the virus, has increased very little.

“Together we come out more united and having learned a lot,” he added, while public opinion has never been so polarized, as the rise of conspiratorial counter-narratives and chapel quarrels on health issues (pro-vaccine against anti-vaccine, pro-chloroquine against anti-choloroquine…). Moreover, as what is not said in a speech is as important as what is spoken, it should be noted that Emmanuel Macron did not have a word for the anti-racist and anti-violence movements of the police who agitated the summer and fall, revealing gaping fractures in society.

To anchor his speech in reality, the President of the Republic then set about spelling out the names of exemplary French people, obviously not chosen at random. Gérald, entrepreneur near Angers “who has achieved the feat of leaving his businesses open 7 days a week”. “Mehdi, professor of economics in Marseille in the northern districts”, who taught secularism to his students after the attack against Samuel Paty. Rosalie, bookseller, who “created a take-out site to continue to practice” despite the confinement. The rhetorical string is big: it allows the president to give faces to the concept of Nation, and to praise, as a good neoliberal, heroism and individual virtue to avoid speaking of collective bankruptcies in the management of the crisis.

Finally, Emmanuel Macron will have sketched the contours of 2021, giving his speech the appearance of almost coming out of the crisis. “Spring 2021” is the President’s horizon beyond which we should be drawn from the current effects of the epidemic. “Hope is there”, he hammered, welcoming the deployment of the vaccine (which, after starting difficulties, should accelerate from Monday, especially for caregivers over 50).

This milestone crossed, “it is the France of 2030 that we will build”, promised the Head of State. Some will see it as a declaration for a second candidacy. Above all, it draws an economic horizon, in place of the well and truly buried “world after”. Thus, if he assumes the “whatever the cost”, Emmanuel Macron is already warning that it will then be necessary to tighten the belt to pay off the debt: “we will have to build together the responses that will not not make it a burden for future generations ”. The suspended reforms should therefore reappear: the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire still makes pension reform his priority, when Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, said he wanted to resume that of unemployment insurance, which risks depriving more than 1.2 million unemployed of their rights. In short, the Macronist electorate can breathe, the government is not vaccinated with neoliberalism.