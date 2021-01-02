The rave party which was held illegally in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine) on Thursday December 31st ended on Saturday January 2nd. In the morning, an investigation was opened in particular for the unlawful organization of a festive gathering and for willful violence against persons holding public authority. “Participants risk a fine of 135 euros, says journalist Charlotte Rothéa, on site. This is the amount for all violations related to Covid-19, that is to say the failure to respect the mask, the violation of the curfew and the participation in an unauthorized gathering “.

800 verbalizations of this type were made by the gendarmerie out of the 1,200 recorded on Saturday, January 2 at midday. “Some participants are also fined for drug use, continues the journalist. It is for the organizers that the sanction will be higher: according to the indictment, they risk a heavy fine and a prison sentence “.

