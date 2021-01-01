The New Year celebrations are a sight to behold in Mumbai, but the year 2021 was welcomed at the night curfew due to Corona pandits. Of course there was not as much passion on the streets as every year, but in the houses. Gateway of India Marine Drive and Girgaon Chowpatty did not get crowded. As soon as evening was over, a sheet of silence was seen. Due to the night curfew, BMC and policemen started driving people to these places from 9 pm.Mumbai Police spokesman S. Chaitanya said that the Mumbai Police made elaborate security arrangements in view of the night curfew and New Year celebrations. Restrictions were imposed strictly from 11 am to 6 am in the night, no more than 4 people in the train and DJ / loudspeaker playing in a voice higher than the prescribed decibels.

Special surveillance on hotels and restaurants

According to Mumbai Police, due to the night curfew, hotels and restaurants were kept under special watch. After 11 o’clock, it was forbidden to sit inside and eat. People could take the parcel from here at half past one. DCP Raju Bhujbal of the Samaj Seva branch said that after 11 pm, his team ordered the pubs, beer bars, hotels and discs to be complied with, following orders to keep all establishments closed for eating and drinking. Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Traffic Police, said that 3,000 traffic policemen kept watch in the city as part of the Drunk and Driving Campaign.