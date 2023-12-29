New Year | USU: These cities do not organize fireworks

The justifications are for example environmental reasons, avoiding noise or cost savings.

Finland's largest cities do not organize traditional fireworks on New Year's. News Finn (USU) asked 20 cities, of which only seven said they would organize fireworks.

In Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere and Oulu, for example, fireworks organized by the city cannot be seen. Kuopio, Lahti, Pori, Kouvola, Hämeenlinna, Vaasa, Porvoo and Salo answered similarly. The justifications are for example environmental reasons, avoiding noise or cost savings.

– Helsinki has received feedback about the harm of fireworks to animals and small children, among other things. Fireworks have also been perceived as unecological, and in some years they have had to be canceled due to weather conditions, communications manager of the Helsinki Events Foundation Anna Mäkelä tells the magazine.

Instead, fireworks are organized in Turku, Jyväskylä, Joensuu, Lappeenranta, Seinäjoki, Rovaniemi and Mikkeli.

Multi the city mentioned in the story has given up fireworks before. For example, the city of Oulu told STT last year that organizing fireworks would not be in line with the priorities of the city's environmental program. Town's websites According to Rotuaari's New Year's celebration, a fire show will be seen, among other things.

The city of Tampere told STT last year that the city has not been in the habit of organizing New Year's fireworks and it has also been decided to give up fireworks on Independence Day.

At the turn of the year, Kansalaitori in Helsinki has pyro display. In Espoo there will be, among other things light and sound art and Vantaa video projection work.