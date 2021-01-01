New Year This is how the people of Helsinki received the exceptional end of the year – HS’s image compilation shows New Year’s celebrations from all over the city

Although Helsinki did not hold a traditional New Year’s fireworks this year, rockets rang around the city. Many townspeople enjoyed light works instead of rockets.

With Benjamin Feiring is one wish for 2021.

“As long as there isn’t another year like this!”

For high school graduate Feiring, the past year in the midst of a pandemic and austerity measures has not been very easy. He has noticed that many months of distance learning have begun to numb him. Daily encounters at school – even with strangers – have learned to be appreciated.

Katarina Kalske nods next to.

“I hope that next year the corona situation will improve and restrictions will be eased,” Kalske says.

Benjamin Feiring and Katarina Kalske hope that the new year would not be like last year.­

News of the first vaccinees has brought hope that the grace period will not last forever. On the other hand, a lot of good things have been remembered from the strange year.

“Usually everyone is in a terrible rush all the time. Now that the expenditure has not been, I am closer to your family and loved ones a lot, “says Kalske.

Feiring, on the other hand, says he learned to value his own time.

This year Helsinki canceled its traditional New Year’s fireworks. However, the city organized a replacement program. Jonna Nyman says that his family watched the Children’s Distance New Year broadcast on the Helsinki Channel in the car.

The family also watched what was broadcast from the Olympic Stadium tower Ilkka Paloniemen Time telegraph light work.

“That’s pretty cool,” he says Springs Nyman.

Jousia, Jonna, Eljas and Juha Nyman celebrated New Year’s Eve among their own family. By 2021, family members have wholesale aspirations and goals: one is participating in a vegan challenge, another is hoping for a dog, and a third wants a vacation trip.­

Normally, the Nymans would spend the New Year with a family of acquaintances. This year we are among our own family.

“As such, the framework is the same. We have been looking for potato salad needs in the store and there are sausages and chips. I also bought champagne, ”says Jonna Nyman.

After the afternoon, many cars stopped for a moment in the parking lot of the Opera House to watch the light work. So did they Fairy tale and Matti Lahtinen.

“We’ve been touring around the city by car. There is a bottle of sparkling wine at home waiting in the cold, ”says Matti Lahtinen.

Usually Satu and Matti Lahtinen celebrate New Year’s Eve with a larger group. This year they are two of them.­

Olympic Stadium the rays of light are visible far to the city center, but in Käpylä it has a competitor. Inventor Janne Käpylehto tunes his own light work to Onnenpuisto.

The goal is to show a few minutes of light work controlled by a Teslan Model X car.

Inventor Janne Käpylehto tunes his light work in Käpylä.­

Just before the h-moment, Käpylehto notices the problem. The car software update delays the schedule.

Thirty people have gathered in different parts of the park, although Käpylehto has not sent a public invitation to the event. Many neighbors have heard of the show and have become curious to watch.

“Puskaradio works well here,” says a Poppy resident who came to watch the show Helena Holst.

Eventually, the light work starts twenty minutes late. The pine grove doesn’t get the car to control the lights as intended, but he turns on all the lights he installed in the park and starts the car. Its doors dance and the front and rear lights flicker to the beat of the music.

The work ends with rubbery applause, which is created when dozens of pairs of dripping wet paddles clap on the performance.

Helena Holst (right) knows Janne Käpylehto through her son. Holst doesn’t usually just watch the fireworks, but a small-scale light show in the neighborhood sounded interesting to Holst.­

Lighting works in addition, traditional rockets also burst around Helsinki. Just before eight o’clock in the evening Seppo Viinikainen with his entourage arrives with a rocket package. There are others, and there is a shortage of good shooting spots.

Seppo Viinikainen initially hesitated to find a suitable place for his rockets in Taivaskallio. Many others had also arrived on the hill with their fireworks.­

Eventually, Viinikainen also finds a place for his rockets. They fly high. The winemaker smiles with satisfaction.