The transition to New Year resonates like a beacon of hope to forget 2020: this year, the number one wish of the French is to get out of the health crisis. “I would like the coronavirus to go away so that everyone can resume normal life”, testifies a passer-by met on Friday January 1. Another wish “that the vaccine is effective, especially”. “Me that’s what I’m looking forward to, he confides. I’m waiting for that, to get vaccinated “.

More than ever this year, health is at the heart of our wishes. Some would also like to find a remedy for the gloomy economy. “What we hope above all is that trade resumes”, estimates a passerby. “That restaurants also reopen is very important, outbid another. Then there is a little more cheerfulness, because there, we feel that people are a little under tension “.

The JT

The other subjects of the news