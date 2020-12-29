In a note that franceinfo was able to consult, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, asks the police to focus their control system on illegal parties and urban violence for the New Year’s Eve. No indulgence instructions were given. Controls will be concentrated in city centers and sensitive neighborhoods, according to this document.

Orders may be issued to prohibit the sale of fuel and alcohol. Vehicle searches can also be carried out from Wednesday, December 30 “to ensure that there is no transport of dangerous items likely to be used against the internal security forces”. The Minister of the Interior also asked to “to secure” construction sites and study “the possibility of closing public transport from 8 p.m.”

Regarding clandestine parties, the instruction is given to intervene “as soon as possible” as soon as a party is reported. The Minister of the Interior also asks “to identify” in priority the organizers who can be questioned. Participants may be penalized up to 135 euros for non-compliance with physical distancing.

Even though the government cannot ban gatherings in private places, it recommends meeting no more than six people due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the police may intervene after denunciations for nighttime noise. Here too, the owner of the premises and the guests may be penalized on the basis of the decree of October 29, 2020

which says that the physical distance of at least one meter between two people must be observed in all places and in all circumstances.