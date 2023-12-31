New Year | The police estimate that the frost will curb the New Year's celebrations – the beginning of the evening is calm

Tens of thousands of people are expected at the Kansalaistor concert.

At the turn of the year the party started peacefully in the early evening, police stations in Helsinki, Southwest Finland and Oulu tell STT.

According to the police, the incidents have been caused by young people since the early evening, who have inappropriately shot fireworks at, among other things, other people. So far, however, according to the police, serious accidents have been avoided.

The bitterly cold weather prevailing in Finland has been considered one of the restraints on the celebrations.

