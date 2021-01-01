Admittedly, it is not possible to go out after 8 p.m., Thursday December 31, but the crowd is high during the afternoon on a Parisian market. “The program is to perhaps make more dishes, to do more gourmet things”, indicates a buyer. On the stall of a fishmonger, some come to collect orders, and others to make last minute purchases. It receives 15 to 20% more customers compared to last year.

Some restaurants haven’t fully lowered the curtain. Near the Eiffel Tower, Pierre-Olivier Lenormand has been preparing a festive menu for three days. “We took the opportunity to have fun too, as cooks, and cook beautiful products, to please customers”, says the latter. In its 48-euro baskets, we find foie gras mousse with truffles, roasted salmon, morel cream or even duck parmentier.