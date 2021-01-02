Saturday, January 2 at the end of the morning, the gendarmes took over the hangars of Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine) where an illegal rave party had been held since Thursday, December 31. Objective: to control and verbalize the few revelers who had not yet left the premises. Earlier, around 5 a.m., faced with pressure from the police, the organizers had decided to stop the music and end the camp. The gendarmes had placed roadblocks on all accesses. By noon, 1,200 participants had been fined.

At dawn, many vehicles, including the sound equipment truck, were able to escape controls. In their press conference, the police claim to have identified them. “We are continuing and we will continue all day long to carry out seizures, arrests”, declared General Pierre Sauvegrain, gendarmerie commander of the Brittany region.

The JT

The other subjects of the news