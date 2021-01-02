They plan to extend New Years Eve through the weekend of January 2. Friday, January 1 in the evening, nearly 2,500 revelers are still in an industrial hangar in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine). The rave party began Thursday, December 31, in the evening. The gendarmes tried to oppose, in vain: they suffered jets of projectiles, while one of their vehicle was set on fire. Since then, the police have sealed off the area and are waiting for reinforcements for an intervention.

The revelers continue to dance. The Rennes prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, in particular for unlawful organization of a festive gathering. At the same time, the authorities ‘concerns relate above all to the participants’ risk-taking. “People walk around without masks, regardless of barrier measures; it’s scary because it can be a new cluster“, deplores Rose-Line Prévert, the mayor (SE) of Lieuron.

