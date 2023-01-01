New Year | The fires kept emergency services busy in the Helsinki region

No personal injuries had been reported to the police on Sunday.

Helsinki rescue services in the region had enough tasks on New Year’s Eve.

An apartment fire broke out in an apartment building in Espoo on Sunday morning. The apartment fire on the fourth floor on Leppävaarankatu was managed without any injuries.

The residents had left the apartment before the emergency services arrived. One resident was transported for evaluation due to smoke exposure. The apartment burned to the point of being uninhabitable, the rescue service announced on Sunday.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire

Deserted house burned down in Espoo on Kalastajantie on New Year’s Eve. When the rescue service came to the scene, the house was in full swing.

In Järvenpää in Central Uusimaa, the terrace of a detached house caught fire after two in the morning. The fire department put out the fire on Träskända’s Vihtakatu. There were no injuries in the fire.

In Helsinki, the rescue service put out a fire that broke out in the classroom of a school building in the morning.

There were no injuries in the fire that broke out on Pelimannintie in Kannelmäki.

In Hyvinkää, an apartment fire broke out in the morning on Siltakattu. The fire department extinguished the fire and ventilated the premises.