There is something for all tastes and budgets! 2022 is coming to an end and the tedious task of finding the best party to end the year in the company of loved ones begins. For this reason, in this note we present some of the events that are on the hour, such as the concert of marine water, They are Temptation, International Orchestra. Or if you are looking for international artists you can enjoy the French DJ David Guetta or the urban singer Nacho. There is even a dedicated party for fans of 80′ and 90′ music. Know all the details below.

“Best New Years Party”

If what you are looking for is cumbia and pachanga until dawn, this is your option. This event will bring together the Gran Orquesta Internacional, Son Tentación and Septeto Acarey on December 31 at the Círculo Militar de Jesús María to make you dance until the end.

Tickets range from 195 soles to 339 soles and include dinner. To purchase tickets you must enter the Teleticket page.

Christian Domínguez will be present at the event for the New Year. Photo: diffusion

“Super 90s tone”

If you are not convinced by current rhythms like Bad Bunny, say no more, this party is perfect for you. It is a retro party that will play the best of the 80’s, 90’s and the beginning of the new century. There will be a guest artist, but it will be a surprise.

You are invited this December 31 to the Cocos de Lince nightclub where, in addition to good music, you can enjoy activities according to those years.

A party dedicated to the generation of the 80’s and 90’s. Photo: diffusion

“Odyssey New Year Fest”

With this event, artists who have not set foot on Peruvian soil for a while return. They are Lil Silvio y el Vega, Víctor Muñoz, Demphra (ex-singer of La Factoría) and Los Bacanos, who will cheer up the audience with their best hits.

It should be noted that the Peruvian salsa singer Daniela Darcourt will also be present at that event. The appointment is agreed at the Green Arena, located at km. 29.5 of the Panamericana Sur, 15 minutes from Lima. To purchase tickets you must enter Teleticket.

Daniela Darcourt will perform at various events for the New Year. Photo: diffusion

David Guetta: “New Years Eve”

In short, one of the most anticipated events of the year. The renowned French DJ David Guetta arrives in Lima this December 31 to celebrate with his thousands of fans the arrival of 2023.

With “New Year’s Eve” the public will be able to enjoy world hits like “I’m good”, “Memories” or “Titanium”. The appointment will take place on the esplanade of Arena 1 on the Costa Verde. Sales are in charge of Teleticket with prices from S/240 to S/8,000.

David Guetta confirmed that he will receive 2023 with the Peruvian public. Photo: composition/David Guetta diffusion/Antonio Melgarejo/La República

“White Party 6′ with Nacho”

One of the most popular parties for these dates. In this sixth edition, it brings as a guest the urban artist Nacho. The party will take place at the Punta Hermosa resort on December 31 and tickets are available at Teleticket.

You can buy single tickets or boxes for up to ten people. Prices range from S/280 to S/8,940.

Nacho present at Fiesta Blanca 2023. Photo: Instagram

“Best event of the year”

This is the party dedicated to all salsa lovers. They are Tentación, Oscar de León, Roberto Blades, Zona Libre and Gaby Zambrano will perform at the Jockey Club’s Pelousse and will rock the stage with their best hits.

But that’s not all, because Melcochita will also be present, as she will be in charge of the animation. To purchase tickets you must enter Teleticket.

The sauce is present at the beginning of 2023. Photo: diffusion

“New Year Black & White with NSAMBLE Orchestra”

If you want to escape from Lima this is your option. Enjoy the best of salsa with the N’ Samble Orchestra. The appointment will be at Playa Venecia and will begin at 10:00 pm on December 31.

Prices vary depending on the area chosen. For example, vip white is S/198, Supervip is S/229 and the boxes range from S/1,472 to S/2,174.

N’ samble will put together the party for New Years. Photo: diffusion

Celebrate with Agua Marina and Daniela Darcourt

Say goodbye to 2022 with the richest water in Peru and with the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt. The event will take place on the esplanade of Parque de la Exposición in Cercado de Lima.

To access the tickets you must enter Teleticket where you will see prices from S/88 to S/2,460 per box.

Agua Marina will play their best hits in the Parque de la Exposición. Photo: Instagram

“Big New Year’s Ringtone 2023″

We cannot forget the party given by the La Clave del Callao orchestra, where the public will be able to enjoy hits such as “El agua”, “La Chica de Chicago”, “Ese día” or “Ojos negros”.

The event will take place at the Bolívar Convention Center, located at Antonio Polo 756 Pueblo Libre street. You can enter from 22.00 pm, on Saturday, December 31. Once again, to purchase tickets you must enter Teleticket.

The La Clave del Callao group will be present at the New Year’s party. Photo: diffusion

“Mystical New Year’s party 2023”

Finally, we bring you an option that brings us closer to our roots. The show will be enlivened by the Tradition Peruana orchestra. Likewise, it will have a mystical representation of the ritual payment to the land, scissors dances and a crazy Afro hour.

Prices range from S/350.00 to S/390.00 per person. You can enter from 9:00 p.m., and you can enjoy until 5:00 a.m. Obtain tickets at Teleticket.

A different event to close 2022. Photo: diffusion

“The White Party”

Celebrate the last day of the year with Mauricio Mesones and the revelation artist of the sauce Brunella Torpoco. The event will take place at the Lima Sports Cultural Center Civil Association in Chorrillos and the public will be able to enter from 8:00 p.m.

Brunella Torpoco will put together the New Year’s party 2023. Photo: diffusion

Prices range from S/80 per person to almost S/3,000 that are allocated to different boxes of up to ten people. Children from the age of ten can enter.