New Year The City of Helsinki’s New Year’s fireworks from Töölönlahti can be watched live at midnight

Helsinki the city’s fireworks from Töölönlahti can be viewed live in this article on New Year’s Eve on Friday. The city’s fireworks will begin at midnight at the turn of the year.

This year, Helsinki has spread the fireworks and the rest of the program to several different places due to the coronation situation. In addition to Töölönlahti in the center of Helsinki, fireworks will be fired this year from Malmi and Tervasaari.

The aim is to shoot the fireworks higher than usual so that they can be viewed around the city. The city of Helsinki asked the citizens not to buy their own rockets and to watch the city.

The rest of the New Year’s program will be broadcast live on YLE’s Hartwall Arena. In addition, the city’s own Helsinki channel has a program for children.