Between being careful and opting for a good evening with friends on New Year’s Eve, opinions are divided. What is certain is that confetti and wacky disguises are less popular this year. The turnover of a specialized store in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine) was halved. “I think some people want to party and will do it anyway, while being careful, considers Aurélie Bardaine, the manager. But, there are fewer of us, so we tell ourselves that instead of buying in excess, we are going to buy a small package of party favors, a small package of hats, and that will be enough for this year “.

If the gatherings are limited to six people, some are already preparing a memorable evening: revelers intend to exceed the limits a little bit, according to the sound rental companies that France Télévisions has contacted. Some professionals claim to have been robbed for December 31.

The JT

The other subjects of the news