In a Parisian fishmonger, customers scramble from the opening, Thursday, December 31. Christophe Hierax has run this family establishment for thirty years. “It’s shaping up to be very, very good”, he rejoiced at the start of the day. The fishmonger has been racing against the clock since 1 am. With its teams, 300 trays must be made in a few hours: one ton of peeled scallops and two tons of oysters to be opened, in the rules of the art.

During the last two weeks of 2020, Christophe Hierax sold 20% more fish and seafood compared to last year’s celebrations. This year, the French have shared a craze for refined dishes. In the baskets, the average budget is around forty euros per guest at the table. Even if it means being in a small group, customers take the opportunity to compete for greed. Five tons of fish and shellfish were sold for Christmas Eve in total.

