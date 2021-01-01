New Year Police: New Year’s Eve celebrators violated interest rate restrictions

At the turn of the year, the police in southwestern Finland were informed of several parties organized by dozens of young people. According to the police, gathering restrictions in Helsinki were complied with quite well.

All did not hesitate to celebrate New Year with a small group, police departments say.

The police of Eastern Uusimaa also said earlier On Twitter there was quite a lot of youth gathered at the turn of the year.

On the other hand, the police in Inland Finland did not have to intervene in the restrictions on gatherings.

“Nothing out of the ordinary came to light. People were far apart if they were on a hill or elsewhere watching fireworks, ”says the Inner Finland Police Situation Center.

The Helsinki police said at the beginning of the night that a small demonstration was announced at the Citizens' Square at the last drop. According to police, those gathered at the market had music equipment with them.

The Helsinki police said at the beginning of the night that a small demonstration was announced at the Citizens’ Square at the last drop. According to police, those gathered at the market had music equipment with them.

Police estimate that the core group of protesters remained the reported size of less than ten people, but the gathering gathered at the Citizen’s Square and its outskirts to watch some other people. After the turn of the year, police asked for the music to stop playing, at which point the people gathered at the market began to leave the market.

In Oulu the year changed, according to police, largely in calm terms.

“Unfortunately, even a little more reckless use has been seen, as young people in particular have caused several alarm missions by firing rockets along the ground at other people,” police wrote at night. On Twitter.

According to Yle in Oulu and Rovaniemi, the police suspended large New Year’s parties for young people, in which corona restrictions were violated. According to police estimates, about 100–150 young people had gathered in Oulu, and about 200–300 in Rovaniemi.

Several rescue agencies say the New Year went a little calmer than usual.

For example, the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department employed the most rubbish bins on New Year’s Eve. There were three pieces of fireworks and 10 other fires.

Between evening and morning, the emergency rooms had a total of 93 tasks in Western Uusimaa. The eye injuries caused by the fireworks did not come to the attention of the rescue service, but the fireworks caused one burn that required treatment.

At the turn of the year, the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department had a total of 22 tasks, about half of which were caused by fireworks.

North Karelia at the rescue service, the turn of the year was twofold. The help of rescue personnel was needed mainly in minor traffic accidents, of which there were seven.

“There were no fires in North Karelia at the turn of the year, thanks to the residents of the province, the on-duty firefighter Jani Nevalainen thanked in the press release.

On the other hand, there were an exceptional number of emergency care tasks in North Karelia, about 150. According to the Rescue Department, there were clearly more tasks than, for example, normally on weekends.

Several there were fires in the rescue service areas on eve and New Year’s Eve. There were flames on fire in Päijät-Häme and Lapland, among others.

In Kuopio, one person died in a building fire that broke out on New Year’s Eve, says the Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department.

In a house of about 150 square meters in Maaninga, Kuopio, there were two people inside during the fire. One of them died, while the other was saved through the balcony.

When the fire brigade arrived at the site, the fire had spread and the fire brigade began extinguishing the outside of the building. By half past four in the morning, a firefighting was underway at the fire site.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.