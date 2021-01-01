“Traditionally, traffic is cut off on the Champs-Élysées, the world is flocking to celebrate the New Year on the avenue, but tonight, it’s the opposite. For half an hour, the police have started to encourage onlookers to return home“, describes the journalist Sophie Neumayer live from Paris, a few hours before the transition to the year 2021, Thursday, December 31. From 8 pm, the curfew is applied and passers-by take the risk of being fined.

Controls are also stepped up in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). Maïna Sicard-Cras is there for the 19/20 and observes some Bretons enjoying the Christmas lights until the last minute. “This evening, it is a very particular device in Rennes, it has also been reinforced. 160 police officers will roam the streets of the Breton capital. (…) The gendarmes of Rennes told us, this evening ‘zero tolerance for this last year‘”, indicates the journalist.

