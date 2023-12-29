New year, old wars

2023 ends as 2022 ended and as 2024 will likely open and continue. The reference is not to the weather but to the war in Ukraine that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022. After 675 days of fighting with devastating consequences to say the least across Ukraine and with over 600 thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers (over 350 thousand Russian losses) dead and wounded.

A few days ago Zelensky proposed to mobilize another 500,000 Ukrainians into the Armed Forces but this requires an additional 500 billion hryvnia (13.5 billion dollars) far from easy to find, also taking into account that US aid is also uncertain. Just before Christmas the White House sent a worrying signal: US aid to support Ukraine has effectively ended.

The Biden administration's request for an additional $61 billion in support for Ukraine has remained bogged down in Congress, where Republicans say it must be paired with tougher immigration controls along the U.S.-Mexico border. At present there is no possibility of negotiations between the parties. “I don't see a request from Russia. I don't see it in their actions. I only see arrogance and murder in their rhetoric” Zelensky continues, not without reason, to repeat that he has the problem of reducing economic and military resources.

We are in the classic cul de sac, with very high costs on an economic and human level and prospects that can call world peace into question. Putin continues to threaten, reiterating what he said to Chinese President Xi Jinping last March: “The war in Ukraine will last 5 years”.

The goal is to scare and divide the West, occupy all of Ukraine as a stage in Russia's expansion to the west. Even in the West, due to political naivety or political interests, there are those who are pushing, sic et simpliciter, to negotiate with Putin. But to discuss it takes at least two people and for Putin this war can only be ended in one way: with the end of Zelensky and with Ukraine returning to the Russian pincer.

To tell the truth, in his last speech a few days ago Putin used the word “negotiation” but in the exclusive interest of Russia, without territorial concessions to the enemy. Putin also made a historical analysis of how Ukraine was formed, with a concession of territories both by Russia, when the Soviet Union was created, and by Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

Putin even proposed himself as Ukraine's guarantor in case other countries want some territories back. It is not even the first time that Putin positively refers to Stalin. Everyone remembers the Holodomor, the 1932-1933 Stalinist extermination of Ukrainians by starvation. So, Putin puffs up his chest and threatens, convinced that first the European elections and then those in the US could favor him.

But the shadow of the 47-year-old Russian dissident Alexei Navalny (sentenced to 19 years in prison for “extremism”) identified in a Russian former gulag penal colony 2000 kilometers north of Moscow says a lot about who Putin is and what the world is that he has in mind to achieve.

Putin's words weigh like stones: “Our struggle in Donbass and Malorossiya (Ukraine) has a character of national and international liberation.” And there are still those in the West, specifically in Italy, who have not understood. Or he pretends not to understand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

