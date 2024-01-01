













New Year of the Dragon: Celebrate 2024 with these dragon anime









Dragons are a very special figure in the world's imagination. Although those from the West are very different from those from the East, they all have a strong ideology and teach us different things. Nevertheless, The philosophy of the East is usually much wiser and pleasant. Below we tell you about some anime that you could watch in this New Year of 2024.

See also AEW: Fight Forever gets hardcore and will include deathmatches These are the anime starring a dragon that you cannot miss in 2024

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

Kobayashi's world is surprising, the girl is an office worker, she likes to drink and leads a very quiet life, without drama and without many worries. Nevertheless, One day she helps a dragon in the middle of the forest and from that moment on, the creature will decide that he must stay with her to repay her kindness.

Tohru is an interesting heiress, daughter of the most powerful dragon, but she does not want to return home and decides to stay by Kobayashi's side. After that, Different creatures will come to Kobayashi's door to make his life more entertaining.

We will see from the dangerous Fáfnir –one of the most feared in the West, from the medieval Song of The Nibelungs – to Lucoa Quetzalcoatl –the feathered serpent of America–.

Dragon's Dogma

The series is based on a video game, in other words, it received an anime adaptation and the truth is that it turned out great. The series manages to create a nice narrative twist that, despite not being really surprising, will fill you with pain. Next, you might want to avoid the slight spoiler.

In this story we follow a warrior who wants revenge on the creature that took his family from him. However, in the journey of searching for this, he will meet several people who will show him other paths to follow. However, in the final battle, the protagonist could choose the worst path and he could become that which he swore to destroy, literally.

Burn The Witch

Burn The Witch is the new series by Tite Kubo (bleach); On December 29, 2023, the new installment was released, which will function as a prequel to the installment.

In Burn The Witch we can see a Legendary Dragon Protection Association. The creatures cause natural disasters in the cities of the world because normal people cannot see them. For this reason, the Association is responsible for protecting the dragons and people from the problems that their careless movement may cause.

Burn The Witch focuses on a couple of girls who patrol London in the company of some very particular creatures.

Bahamut's Fury: Virgin Soul

Bahamut's Fury: Virgin Soul It is also an interesting anime adaptation that brings a carnival atmosphere, from the cast and their references, to the story itself.

Source: Studio MAPPA

In this one we will see Nina, who becomes a powerful red dragon, face the evils of her world, in the company of what seems like a flirtatious and evil king. How will things end for a cheerful dragon and a man who appears to be ruthless? An exciting story full of battles with romantic echoes!

We recommend you: Top 5: Anime to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit – 2023

Where can I watch dragon anime?

At the moment, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S and Burn The Witch They are available on Crunchyroll; while Dragon's Dogma you can watch it on Netflix and Bahamut's Fury: Virgin Soul through the Prime Video service. In other words, you have options to watch any of the series starring the exemplary creatures.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)