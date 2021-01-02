This year the family Maretto party on eve four at home. It’s a first. Usually, they spend New Year’s Eve in Italy, with their relatives. “We felt it was fairer to have a happy but sober party”, explains the mother of the family. No party favors, but a more intimate evening with the family, with board games.



Near Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), two couples spent the evening together with a particular constraint: the curfew imposed on 8 p.m.. “We stay and sleep here”, says a guest. Ofusually they celebrate New Years Eve in disguise, with a dozen friends. Impossible this year, but there was no question for them to sacrifice the evening. In Lille (North), some students have revised their plan. They will all spend the night there: “We organized at the last minute, we must have been 25 but with the restrictions we said to ourselves that it is not serious”, justifies one of them.

