New Year New Year’s Eve has started calmly in Helsinki, says the police – Youth work also oversees the eve of the eve

New Year’s Eve has so far been calm in Helsinki.

Police have prepared for the turn of the year with the same amount of resources as in previous years, although this year’s eve evening and night are expected to be calmer than average.

Police move around the city during the evening and at night and monitor the use of drugs, especially by young people, according to the police command center.

The City of Helsinki’s youth work is also circulating on the streets among young people on New Year’s Eve. Almost 40 youth workers are at work on the eve. Employees mainly walk in their own areas across Helsinki.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group has recommended that private actors and citizens should not shoot fireworks. The recommendation is based on the fact that because of the corona epidemic, people do not want to come together.

The city of Helsinki canceled its traditional New Year’s fireworks due to the coronavirus epidemic. Instead of fireworks, they are sent to the sky from the tower of the Olympic Stadium laser artwork, which is visible until New Year’s Day morning.

The Helsinki Rescue Department has restricted the use of fireworks in the Helsinki city area. Shooting is prohibited on the streets of Helsinki’s city center and in several parks in the city center, such as the Old Church Park, Kaivopuisto, Sinebrychoff and Kaisaniemi Parks, and this year also in Makasiinpuisto.

All restricted areas in Helsinki can be found from here. Police monitor the use of fireworks and intervene if rockets are fired at forbidden locations.

Police are reminded that fireworks may only be used and held by those over 18 years of age. The use of goggles when firing fireworks is mandatory.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group has recommended that appointments be limited between the same household or close relatives of the same permanence. Other private meetings or family gatherings are not recommended on New Year’s Eve either.

The instructions issued by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland on how to avoid private gatherings are also recommendations in nature. Under it, the police cannot disperse a group firing rockets at the edge of a park, for example.