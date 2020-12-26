“The duck poops at the back” is an old saying. It fits particularly well in sports. In the 100-meter sprint, downhill skiing or Formula 1 – but above all in football. Many a team decided the season with a great final spurt, which mostly started in the new year. Regardless of whether it is a phenomenal run to the championship or a relegation that is no longer considered possible, in the second half of the season many clubs complete their great masterpiece.
We wallow in memories again and think back to teams that got the absolute maximum out of themselves and surprised everyone, despite a hapless first half of the season.
Grafite, Dzeko, Misimovic: The magical Wolfsburg triangle. After years of relegation battle, the Wolfsburg were finally far from the bottom of the table. What at Christmas looked like the Europa League at best turned out to be the new Bundesliga champions after Easter. Dzeko and Grafite met 38 times together, in the second half of the season alone – crazy! From 17 games the wolves got 43 points out of a possible 51.
A team that had to fear for relegation in winter rarely had such a run. 39 points were the Swabian yield in the second half of 2009/2010. In the first half of the season, the Württemberg team only got 16 points. Just with the number of points in the new year, the Swabians would have reached 13th place. New coach Gross (soon to be Schalke coach), led VfB from the relegation mire to the green field of the Europa League. It was the first year without star striker Mario Gomez. The then most expensive Bayern transfer was collected collectively.
On New Year’s Eve 2006, the Werkself were away from 16th place with 19 points and the same number of points as they were away from qualifying for the UEFA Cup. In the second half of the season Schneider, Butt and Co. became the absolute winner of points and collected 33 points on the Bayer account. In the end, the direct UEFA Cup space jumped out. Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov played a major role in this, he netted 16 times in the second half of the 2005/2006 season and then moved to London for the Spurs. The then only 20-year-old Tranquillo Barnetta acted noticeably well with 13 goals in his first Bundesliga season.
Seldom in the history of the Bundesliga has a team been so far below its potential as Borussia from Dortmund in the first half of the 2014/2015 season. The Ruhrpottler started the season as runner-up and cup finalists. A very, very tough year … and the last one for BVB legend Jürgen Klopp. At the turn of the year, the black and yellow were on a relegation rank and were eleven points away from an international place. In the second half of the season, BVB came up trumps and got 31 points. On matchday 34, the Westphalia even moved to seventh place in the Europa League after defeating their direct competitor Werder Bremen. With 16 scorer points, a certain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in over half of Dortmund’s goals in the second half of the season. In the second half of the table, Dortmund made it to fifth place, with only three points less than Bayern.
“Here we have the Swabians again”. VfB Stuttgart is the epitome of a classic second half team. Most of the time, the coach had to be replaced first and then it slipped again like clockwork, only to be dismissed the following year. With 17 points, Tayfun Korkut took over the red and whites in winter and ended the season in seventh place with 51 points as the second best team in the second half of the season. The yield in the second half of the season alone would have been enough to secure relegation. Returnees Mario Gomez played a major role in this.
This jump is the smallest on this list, but the performance remains indescribable. With nine (!) Points from 17 matches, the Fuggerstadters went into the winter break. The distance to the saving bank was twelve (!) points. Actually an impossibility with this squad. However, the Bavarian Swabians believed in themselves and scored 24 points in the second half of the season and created the sensation on matchday 34 – relegation! Very few would have believed in that. The South Germans managed to almost triple the point yield compared to the first half of the season! Seven seasons later they are still in the Bundesliga and do not seem to have any relegation worries this year either.
Leave a Reply