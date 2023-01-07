The entry of a new year brings with it new resolutions and a change in lifestyle that for many begins with a haircut. Resorting to scissors for a new look means projecting the first step of a personal transformation, although others only seek to change their style. One way not to fail is to be guided by the trends that many famous people already wear and have been seen on the fashion catwalks.

As for clothing, Pantone has already passed its ruling and Viva Magenta will be the color of the year. Take note of these ideas to incorporate this tone into your wardrobe. Also, if you love getting a manicure, this winter there are five nail colors that are trending. And it is that every year new trends are incorporated both for clothing and beauty, while others remain. To be fashionable, hair cannot be missing from this equation. Among the haircuts for women in 2023, two elements stand out that can be applied in different ways and styles: layers and bangs. Whether in its longer or shorter version, both take center stage.

Bob style cut



Two years ago the ‘bob’ style cut recovered and this 2023 continues to go strong as one of the bets of the season. This year you can copy it in its version that reaches the chin or as a medium length. The first option will look great on those with thinner hair, while if you don’t want to cut your hair too much you can choose the so-called ‘long bob’ up to the shoulders and include bangs. Actresses like Zendaya, Charlize Theron or Macarena García have already joined this trend. Rosalía or Aitana, although with a wig, have also played with this ‘look’ at different events.

Very long and layered hair



Very long hair, without a doubt, will be one of the trends of 2023. This classic ‘look’, not very innovative at first, is reinvented to adopt greater volume with a layered cut. This will be the differentiating element so that your hair looks fresher. Khloé Kardashian has been one of the first to copy it and include the bangs that she is going to take so much. To make your hair grow faster, you can apply the Kim Kardashian trick that will also help you to make it healthier.

Shaggy cut



The layers are the key to the ‘shaggy’ style that continues to be one of the most demanded cuts in hairdressers. This is a less risky choice for those who do not want to cut their hair a lot. If you want your hair to look natural but at the same time you want to change your hairstyle, the ‘shaggy’ is perfect for you. You can adopt this trend with the length that you like the most, with layers and bangs, following the example of Penelope Cruz or Billie Eilish to inspire you.

‘Pixie’



Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Madonna, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway or Scarlett Johansson are just a few examples of stars from around the world who cut their losses to make a remarkable change of ‘look’. All of these artists have resorted to the ‘pixie’ cut at some point in their careers. And in 2023 it will be a trend. If you are looking for risky options for your hair or you notice that it is very damaged, join the list of women who opted for very short hair.

‘Mixie’



The ‘mixie’ is a version that moves between the ‘pixie’ and the ‘mullet’ style with a slightly longer mane. This cut is perfect for all types of hair, whether you have it wavy, curly or straight, since this shape adapts without problem to more rebellious hair. For this reason, it has been baptized as the cut that suits everyone.

The actress Úrsula Corberó has worn it wonderfully for ‘La casa de Papel’. The singer Demi Lovato has also joined this trend. It is achieved by cutting it in layers and leaving long bangs.