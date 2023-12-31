Sunday, December 31, 2023
New Year | New jobs and more time for family – HS asked what will change in the lives of city dwellers in 2024

December 31, 2023
New Year | New jobs and more time for family – HS asked what will change in the lives of city dwellers in 2024

For the city dwellers interviewed by HS, the new year brings more work and more free time.

Stinging despite the frost, Kansalaistori is filled with people celebrating the New Year late on Sunday evening. An hour before the start of the event, there were already hundreds of people there.

Tourists, youth, families and groups of friends were waiting for the evening's performers, even though the temperature had already dropped below -15 degrees after nine o'clock.

HS asked the celebrants what will change in their lives next year.

Santeri Sydänmetsä had arrived at Kansalaistor in 2023 with an important new person he had met. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

Santeri Sydänmetsä has clear plans for 2024.

“Next year I will join the church and start building robotics,” says Sydänmetsä.

The year 2023 was no crazier for Sydänmetsa. According to him, a lot was done and seen, and a very important person was met, who did not want to be included in the group photo yet.

“New a job, a bigger room, and we will have a dog friend”, he listed Aatu Cinkilic by your side Demi Vares.

The new furry family member planned for autumn will actually be a friend to the couple's dog already at home. The need for a canine friend was realized when the dog started playing with the robot vacuum cleaner received as a Christmas present.

Timo Poutiainen promises more presence and time for the family in 2024. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

“Is I have one answer in mind”, grins Timo Poutiainen.

Poutiainen reveals that the goal is to increase the time and presence of the family together. There will be cooking, jogging and other things to do together.

“More than browsing the mobile phone”, Karoliina Poutiainen laughing next door.

According to Karoliina Poutiainen, this year there was sometimes too much staring at the smartphone in everyday life. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

Jorma Paavilainen has a different year ahead of him, when the hustle and bustle of working life ends. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

From the New Year's concert to have been returning Jorma Paavilainen life is now changing completely. He has just left the working life.

“Now I'm going to enjoy life. I've been really busy at work, now I have time to do everything,” Paavilainen smiles.

Jere Hannikainen says he will start work in February. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

In the year 2023 who have completed their studies Jere from Hannika also expect a big life change in the near future

“I start work in February,” says Hannikainen. Until then, he plans to take a vacation, because the date of the next vacation is not yet known.

Tens of thousands of people are expected at Kansalaistor to welcome 2024. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

In two hours Käärijä, Bess, Vilma Alina and DJ Xmies will perform at the concert. The event will be shown live on Yle.

The turn of the year culminates in a pyro display that can be seen as far as Töölönlahti.

Originally the mayor Juhana Vartiainen was meant to welcome the year 2024 at the event. Due to the security guard's illness, the deputy mayor will speak at the event Anni Sinnemäki.

The traditional event is organized by the City of Helsinki and produced by the Helsinki Event Foundation. On Sunday, up to 80,000 people were expected to attend.

