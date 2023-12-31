Sunday, December 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New Year | New information about the weather: it will be colder in the center of Helsinki on New Year's than in Alaska

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
New Year | New information about the weather: it will be colder in the center of Helsinki on New Year's than in Alaska

It's not worth going to New Year's Eve in Helsinki without long trousers. The cold wind won't stop the fireworks, but it will make the weather feel like the temperature is up to 24 degrees below freezing.

At worst New Year's revelers can feel like they're in Alaska for the temperatures.

With a biting wind, the expected 16-18 minus degrees of frost will make the air feel up to six degrees colder.

In Helsinki, those going out should therefore be prepared for the fact that they will be dyed in winter weather of -24 degrees. For example in Anchorage, Alaska the equivalent feels like temperature is -14 degrees on Sunday.

Under no circumstances should you pack away layers and woolen clothes even after the year has passed.

The frost will intensify until the end of next week, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomala.

From the Weinan Sea According to Tuomala, it may “formally snow” from the clouds that arrive until, but the cloud cover will probably tear.

See also  Athletics European Championships | Sports boss Sami Itani promised to resign if there is no EC medal - HS evaluates which Finns can save him

Firecrackers may have been worried about the wind. According to Tuomaalaa, there is no obstacle to firing rockets, at least in terms of the weather.

“The wind is about 3-4 meters per second between the north and northwest. It might cause the fireworks to bend slightly in the upper air,” says Tuomala.

In Helsinki, shooting fireworks is allowed between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. in a restricted area.

#Year #information #weather #colder #center #Helsinki #Year39s #Alaska

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cyclist Rohan Dennis arrested, accused of killing his wife: this is how the tragedy happened

Cyclist Rohan Dennis arrested, accused of killing his wife: this is how the tragedy happened

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result