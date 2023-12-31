It's not worth going to New Year's Eve in Helsinki without long trousers. The cold wind won't stop the fireworks, but it will make the weather feel like the temperature is up to 24 degrees below freezing.

At worst New Year's revelers can feel like they're in Alaska for the temperatures.

With a biting wind, the expected 16-18 minus degrees of frost will make the air feel up to six degrees colder.

In Helsinki, those going out should therefore be prepared for the fact that they will be dyed in winter weather of -24 degrees. For example in Anchorage, Alaska the equivalent feels like temperature is -14 degrees on Sunday.

Under no circumstances should you pack away layers and woolen clothes even after the year has passed.

The frost will intensify until the end of next week, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomala.

From the Weinan Sea According to Tuomala, it may “formally snow” from the clouds that arrive until, but the cloud cover will probably tear.

Firecrackers may have been worried about the wind. According to Tuomaalaa, there is no obstacle to firing rockets, at least in terms of the weather.

“The wind is about 3-4 meters per second between the north and northwest. It might cause the fireworks to bend slightly in the upper air,” says Tuomala.

In Helsinki, shooting fireworks is allowed between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. in a restricted area.