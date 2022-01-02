New Year More than twenty reports of dogs escaping due to fireworks – “The number of fugitives will continue to grow”

If the runaway dog ​​does not belong at home, a volunteer doghouse will go in search.

2.1. 12:07

Rockets burst and fireworks were thrown into the sky when the New Year was celebrated on Friday night in Finland. The volunteer Seeker Dog Association had prepared for a busy day by strengthening the telephone emergency service and the puppies on standby. Announcements from the owners of the dogs who were frightened by the splash and ran away had been received by the association by Saturday night.

“When a rocket is fired somewhere near or in a surprising situation, the dog leaves and the leash slips out of the hand or the dog pulls itself off the harness,” describes the chairman of the Seeker Dog Association Outi Liukkonen typical escape situation.

Liukkonen believes that there will be even more New Year’s announcements. Some people only call and ask for help a couple of days after the dog disappears.

“Certainly the number of fugitives will continue to grow.”

Cases have been reported all over Finland except Lapland.

The Hound Association cooperates with the Finnish Hound Association and the Vainu Animal Husband Association. According to Liukkonen’s information, all associations have received more than twenty reports of dogs escaping due to fireworks.

Notifications however, have clearly decreased from a year ago. Liukkonen thinks that the reason is at least active communication. For example, the association shares tips on how to prevent pets from escaping.

“I would hope and think that’s one reason why there are fewer fugitives. People have been better prepared, ”says Liukkonen.

The dogs that escaped a year ago received 35 notices from the association, as did the New Year before it.

Most of the dogs declared to have escaped this weekend had already returned home by Saturday night. Many fugitives return home as the bang subsides and the situation around calms down.

“Pretty much we’ve gotten dogs repatriated with the help of outsiders. People have picked up the fugitives from the side of the road and reported it on social media or to the police, through whom the owners have been reached. ”

At the Viikki Animal Shelter in Helsinki, for example, STT was told on Sunday morning that they had received some reports and inquiries about escaped dogs over the weekend. Most of the animals had gotten home without passing through the animal house.

According to the animal house, the right owner is typically found through social media. A popular group, for example, is Runaways on Facebook.

Always social media doesn’t help much, and that’s when searches are needed. A handler and a search dog come to the rescue, looking for a fugitive based on its characteristic odor. Liukkonen, chairman of the Search Dog Association, emphasizes that in situations where a search dog finds a fugitive, the dog dog does not deliver the dog home.

“A dog never gets in the nose with a fugitive because the fugitive is likely to take his legs down and disappear.”

Instead, the search dog indicates the area where the fugitive is. After that, it is the owner’s responsibility to lure the dog back with food, for example. If the fugitive does not return despite the lure, the doggie will arrive to continue the search.

According to Liukkonen’s experience, a New Year’s fugitive is rarely completely lost.

“Last year, for example, all the dogs were found. At its longest, it took several weeks to find the dogs, ”but everyone was found alive.