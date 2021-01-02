The Moscow metro has updated the metro map in honor of the New Year. This is stated in Twitter– metropolitan transport account.

Thus, the stations within the Koltsevaya line received New Year’s names: “Chimes”, “Yolochnaya”, “Oliv’yynaya”, “Ded-Morozovskaya”, “Gift”, “Ikorny Most”.

In addition, festive trains with garlands, Christmas tree branches and bullfinches were launched for the residents of the capital. Also on sale are New Year’s Troika cards with gingerbread cookies.

On the eve of December 31, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened a new metro station, Elektrozavodskaya, on the Big Circle Line (BCL). BCL will unload the radial directions of the metro, create additional connections between the districts, the mayor said.

