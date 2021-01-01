Clear water, fine sand and the happiness of a family who came to Fort-de-France (Martinique) from Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), met on Thursday, December 31. After long months of confinement in metropolitan France, they joined their loved ones for the end of the year celebrations. “We are here to try to forget the situation and think a little about something else, at the present moment”, testifies the father of the family. The present is New Year’s Eve, which will take place in small groups.

To start the new year well, a figure from the town’s central market sells the merits of “green soup”, an essential recipe with spinach, onions, purslane, celery and parsley. “This soup is eaten after carnival, after Christmas Eve, and also after New Year’s Day, explains the shopkeeper. It is to drain all that we force-fed during the holidays “.

