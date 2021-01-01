The avenue des Champs-Élysées is under protection, Thursday, December 31. This is to deter anyone who wants to walk there after 8 p.m. Large-scale operations are being prepared across the country to enforce the curfew. Wednesday evening, in Bordeaux (Gironde), Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Dijon (Côte-d’Or) or Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain), it was time for the dress rehearsal.

“The idea is that from 8 p.m., everyone must be at home, there will be no tolerance. The goal is that the New Year will not lead in seven days to a resumption of contaminations“, explains Lucie Roesch, chief of staff of the prefect of Ain. In city centers, but also on the roads of France, it will be necessary to present a valid reason for any exit. The Minister of the Interior announces Thursday a surveillance of underground parties on social networks.

The JT

The other subjects of the news