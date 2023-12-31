New Year | Käärijä performed for the children at the Kansalaistor celebration

Earlier, the city ruled that the big concert starring Käärijä is not suitable for children.

Vocalist The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen performed earlier in the evening in connection with the Skidit disco event in Helsinki's Kansalaistor, contrary to prior information.

Käärijä's presentation started at around 17:55 right at the end of the event. The wrapper took the stage Cha Cha Cha – in the middle of his hit and danced together with the dance group that performed at the event. Käärijä did not perform the actual gig at the children's event.

Previously, the city of Helsinki planned, that Käärijä's big concert later in the evening is not suitable for children under the age of 12 for safety reasons.

At the end of the evening In addition to Käärijä, DJ Xmies, Lyömättit, Vilma Alina and Bess will entertain the party crowd at Kansalaistor in the big concert.

The event will cause exceptional arrangements for light and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of Kansalaistor from around 22:00 to 01:30. You can read more detailed instructions at helsinginuusivuosi.fi.

There are exceptions in public transport between 21:45 and 02:00. Mannerheimintie is closed between Eteläinen Hesperiankatu and Arkadiankatu between 22:00 and 02:00 All bus traffic is driven to Kamppi between 21:45 and 02:00, when the Elielinaukio bus terminal is not in use. More detailed exception information can be found line by line in HSL's route guide and on the hsl.fi website.