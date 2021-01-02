New Delhi With the start of the new year, the level of cold and polluted air in Delhi has increased. It is being told that air quality will remain in very poor level in the coming days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi has reviewed the air quality and meteorological conditions of the past day. He says that in the coming days, with the increase in cold level in Delhi, AQI can reach very poor category.

Air pollution in the new year

CPCB said, “Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), NCR’s State Pollution Control Board and various central and state agencies have been requested to take effective steps to control pollution.” Fireworks were lit in many places during the New Year celebrations in Delhi. Due to which the quality of air has been deeply affected.

Air quality reached very poor level

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department at present, the ventilation situation in Delhi is likely to slow, leading to the spread of pollutants to a poor level, thereby keeping the air quality in the “very poor” category in the coming days. have hope.

Guidelines issued

In order to control pollution in Delhi, the CPCB had issued an order on 23 December itself in view of the deteriorating air quality and increase in activities during the New Year celebrations. In which instructions were given to the DPCC and State Boards of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to close the hot mix plant and stone crushers by 2 January. Along with this, it was also directed to increase the rate of spraying of water droplets, mechanized cleaning of roads and measures to prevent dust.

Monitoring from the SAMEER app

From October 15, a total of 50 teams have been deployed in Delhi-NCR by the CPCB to investigate polluting activities on the ground. Each team is visiting the pollution centers in the area and places where the violations were reported on the CPCB’s SAMER app.

Read this too

Weather update: chill in north India, likely to get some relief from jan 3

Severe cold on new year in North India, hope to get some relief from January 3