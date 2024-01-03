New Year | In Kulosaari, Helsinki, they are looking for people who set off fireworks on artificial grass

In Helsinki's Kulosaari, those who set off fireworks on the artificial turf field are being sought to be held responsible for possible damages.

Kulosaari On Monday morning, a nasty surprise awaited the soccer field: fireworks had been set off on the artificial turf on New Year's Eve.

Representing the Kulosaari football club Kulpsi Peik Schulman published an announcement in a local Facebook group looking for those responsible for the damaged surface of the field.

According to Schulman, rockets had been shot and flares burned on the field – despite the fact that before the night before, Schulman had appealed to the locals not to bang on the artificial turf.

Tuesday in the morning the field was plowed so that the damage can be assessed more precisely. This time, it seems that the snow cover protected the artificial grass from the worst damage.

According to Schulman, the large firecrackers melt the snow and burn the plastic carpet, causing the carpet to melt into a “lump”. Then you have to cut out the damaged areas, glue a new piece of carpet in its place and replace the old filler. The repair costs up to 400 euros per piece.

“Another unpleasant aspect of fireworks is that metal parts remain on the field and increase the risk of injury,” Schulman commented by email.

From the field The corresponding Kulpsi is considering a criminal report on the case. Schulman had received additional information that a group of three people had been seen on the field around midnight.

According to Schulman, the club hopes that the perpetrators will be caught even if it is not necessary to undertake an expensive repair operation.

“Can people really be so indifferent, do they not even think about how this could happen?” wonders Schulman.

For the next turn of the year, the club will have to consider new measures to prevent unauthorized shooting of fireworks, says Schulman.

