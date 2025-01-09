Venezuela brought Christmas forward to October, thanks to the work and grace of the dictator Nicolás Maduro. The holidays are, therefore, already far away. And now, in the New Year, they don’t have much to celebrate either.

The Demonstrations of Chavistas and opponents will tour the streets of the country from today in an atmosphere of tension before an unprecedented inauguration to which two candidates will attend tomorrow: one, seated in the Miraflores Palace, and who defends his victory in the elections without showing a single piece of paper; and another, who will return to Caracas after his abrupt departure and who will take a cohort of former Latin American presidents around him as a human shield.