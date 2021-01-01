The majority of Belarusians have only one wish: that the President go. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 47.

When we were children, we wrote letters to Father Frost for the New Year. In it we told about how we had behaved throughout the year and what gifts we expected. We believed that the kind old man would grant our wishes. Of course, our parents also read these letters. And they tried not to disappoint the children in their belief in a miracle.

We have grown up. And keep writing letters. However, the addressees are now different from Father Frost. The Post Office is particularly busy these days. Are you not sending all e-mails now? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that. Many letters on paper and postcards are sent to the same address. Oh dear, the address is that of the remand prison.

Ordinary Belarusians want to support those who spend the turn of the year in captivity. As of December 29, there are 169 political prisoners in Belarus, according to human rights activists. Among them are also three journalists who were accredited and only performed their professional duties.

Letters come flying to them and others suspected of rioting – with words of support and wishes that they may spend the coming year free, in a new country and without the old president.

Not all letters reach their addressees, but Belarusians continue to write: to bloggers, business people, activists of the electoral staff of the presidential candidates, participants in protests who are jailed.

They are all far from their relatives and neighbors because they were not afraid to exercise their rights: their right to participate in peaceful assemblies, to freedom of expression and to participate in the political life of the country. This kind of support is no less important than warm clothing and food.

The Belarusian Maria Bidulja has already written 96 letters to Viktor Babariko – presidential candidate and one of the fiercest opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko. He has been in custody since June 18. In her letters, Maria tells of everyday life in the country, because it is better not to write about politics.

She even received some replies: These letters are full of warmth and love. Viktor believes that love can conquer everything. In order to receive a reply from prison, the letter must be enclosed in a stamped envelope and paper.

By the way: adult Belarusians still write to Father Frost. A joke goes like this: You are asking for a common wish to be granted: the replacement of the president. And another joke: In Belarus, the New Year bells do not ring at zero o’clock, but on December 31 at 23:34. 23.34 is the number of the provision of a law on violations of law in the form of disturbance of public order or the conduct of mass actions.

And people still decorate their houses in white-red-white. And they meet on New Year’s Eve for a walk with mulled wine in their districts – together with citizens who are just as optimistic. They take their faith and love with them on their walk. A love that can conquer everything.

Translated from the Russian Barbara Oertel