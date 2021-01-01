In the dead of night, a Maori warrior sounds the reminder. 3, 2, 1: New Zealand is one of the very first countries to dive in 2021. À Auckland, the usual crowd gathered without a mask, carefree. The country is almost spared from the pandemic. At the Australian neighbor, shortly after, the harbor of Sydney lights up, like every year. Spectators are confined to their balconies this year. Sanitary restrictions oblige, we savor the festivities from afar and in small groups.



At midnight, Hong Kong remained immersed in silence and darkness for a dreary New Year’s Eve. On the esplanade which welcomes revelers every year, a voice reminds the possible recalcitrant: “Gatherings of more than two people are prohibited in this area”. Authorities broadcast on Internet their virtual greetings card, much more optimistic than reality.