A good year and, above all, health. More than ever. After a very special year 2020, the French have hope for 2021. Everyone is praying that the country can emerge from the health crisis linked to the coronavirus in order to find the life before. This message of hope was carried by Emmanuel Macron during his vows on Thursday, December 31. The President of the Republic notably mentioned the beginning “of a new French morning, of a European renaissance“from spring 2021.

“We will come out of the darkness. I think it’s important to say that. I tell myself all the same that the skeptics who hear about the singing new mornings will say to themselves: “we have already heard this refrain several times”. But, anyway, it’s important to hold her“, considers the psychiatrist Serge Hefez at the microphone of France 3. With luck, 2021 will allow freedom from the coronavirus. But not all wishes may be granted.

